Left Menu

Punjab's People's Revolution: AAP's Crusade Against Drug Menace

Arvind Kejriwal leads AAP's 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, advocating a people's revolution against drug abuse. The campaign aims to visit 13,000 villages, raising awareness and offering solutions like rehabilitation centers and youth employment. Kejriwal emphasizes a unified stand against drugs to protect future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:21 IST
Punjab's People's Revolution: AAP's Crusade Against Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, announced a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, framing it as a people's revolution against the pervasive drug menace.

At an event in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, Kejriwal highlighted the unity of the state against drug abuse, marking the campaign's start from SBS Nagar. Over the coming months, the movement plans to visit every village to raise awareness and galvanize action against drugs.

Supported by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the campaign emphasizes collaboration with local police and administration, promising rehabilitation centers and employment for the youth, while condemning previous administrations for exacerbating the drug crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025