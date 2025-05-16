Punjab's People's Revolution: AAP's Crusade Against Drug Menace
Arvind Kejriwal leads AAP's 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, advocating a people's revolution against drug abuse. The campaign aims to visit 13,000 villages, raising awareness and offering solutions like rehabilitation centers and youth employment. Kejriwal emphasizes a unified stand against drugs to protect future generations.
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, announced a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, framing it as a people's revolution against the pervasive drug menace.
At an event in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, Kejriwal highlighted the unity of the state against drug abuse, marking the campaign's start from SBS Nagar. Over the coming months, the movement plans to visit every village to raise awareness and galvanize action against drugs.
Supported by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the campaign emphasizes collaboration with local police and administration, promising rehabilitation centers and employment for the youth, while condemning previous administrations for exacerbating the drug crisis.
