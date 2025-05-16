Left Menu

Swedish Journalist Freed: Joakim Medin's Return Home

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, detained in Turkey on charges of terrorism and insult, is returning home after diplomatic efforts. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Medin's release, emphasizing quiet negotiations. Medin was covering protests against Istanbul's mayor when he was arrested.

  • Sweden

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who faced terrorism and insult charges in Turkey, is finally returning to Sweden after a month of detention. The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, confirmed the news of Medin's release through social media on Friday.

Kristersson stated that discreet diplomatic efforts led to Medin's homecoming. Medin has been in Turkey reporting on protests linked to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest in March, resulting in his subsequent imprisonment.

The case highlights the complex dynamics of international journalism and government intervention, as persistent negotiations facilitated Medin's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

