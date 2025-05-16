Kuki Community Demands Substantive Dialogue Before Engaging with Indian Government

The Kuki community in the ethnic strife-ridden region of Manipur has taken a firm stance, deciding not to engage in dialogues with the central government until a 'substantive political dialogue' is initiated. This resolution was made public after a closed-door meeting in Guwahati involving several Kuki MLAs and representatives from various civil society organizations and militant groups.

The meeting, which remains shrouded in secrecy, was attended by stakeholders looking to chart a future course of action amid gradually returning peace to the state. A press release underscored the Kuki representatives' demand for a separate administration under the Indian Constitution, citing it as essential for living free from discrimination.

As peace returns to the state following the imposition of President's rule, discussions to establish lasting peace have begun. This development follows the political vacuum created by the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the suspension of the Manipur Assembly's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)