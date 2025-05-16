Neighbors at a Crossroads: Call for Peace Amidst Tensions

Amidst a backdrop of recent military clashes, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for peaceful dialogue with India to address unresolved issues, particularly Kashmir. The appeal came during the observance of 'Youm-e-Tashakur', a day dedicated to acknowledging the nation's military efforts.

This period of tension began when India launched precision strikes on May 7, in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam. The exchange escalated as Pakistan attempted to retaliate, prompting a series of cross-border actions over subsequent days. The confrontation eventually led to a ceasefire agreement orchestrated with the assistance of international allies.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude towards nations that facilitated negotiations, spotlighting the active role of former US President Donald Trump. The occasion was marked with national ceremonies, including salutes and prayers, underscoring the significance of peace and cooperation for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)