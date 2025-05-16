ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Aside Amidst U.N. Investigation

Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has temporarily stepped aside as a U.N. investigation into alleged sexual misconduct nears its conclusion. His decision is unprecedented, leaving no clear procedure for his replacement and adding uncertainty to the ICC amid an existential crisis posed by U.S. sanctions related to arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Khan's office announced his leave until the investigation by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services concludes. Khan's attorneys have denied any wrongdoing and stated that Khan took leave due to media scrutiny affecting his work focus, with no intention to resign.

Khan emphasized his commitment to maintaining the credibility of his office and the court, amidst ongoing investigations into high-profile cases like the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine, which resulted in arrest warrants for leaders like Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu, actions that have invited sanctions from powerful nations like the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)