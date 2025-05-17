Left Menu

State vs. Federal: The Battle Over AI Regulation

A controversial Republican proposal aims to block states from regulating AI for a decade, drawing criticism from a bipartisan group of attorneys general. They argue it deprives states of the ability to protect consumers. The measure is included in President Trump's tax bill, which allocates $500 million for federal AI development.

17-05-2025
A proposed Republican-led initiative to halt state-level regulation of artificial intelligence for 10 years has sparked a fierce debate. The measure, part of President Donald Trump's tax cut bill, faces opposition from attorneys general across various states, including California, New York, and Ohio.

Opponents argue that the moratorium is reckless, as it would prevent states from protecting consumers amid rapidly evolving AI technology. Attorney General Rob Bonta of California, a state known for its tech industry, strongly objects, emphasizing the necessity for states to enforce regulations in response to emerging AI risks.

House Republicans defend the measure, claiming it is essential for cohesive federal AI implementation. They argue that a unified approach is needed to prevent a fragmentation of laws across the nation. The initiative, backed by significant funding for AI developments, awaits further scrutiny in the Senate.

