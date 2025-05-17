Left Menu

Bolivian Protests Erupt Over Morales' Candidacy Block

Supporters of former President Evo Morales protested in Bolivia's La Paz, demanding his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections. This came after a court ruling barred him from running for a fourth term. Clashes with police marred the demonstrations, highlighting deep political tensions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 04:35 IST
Tensions escalated in Bolivia's administrative capital, La Paz, as supporters of ex-President Evo Morales rallied outside the electoral court on Friday. The demonstrators demanded Morales' reinstatement as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, following a constitutional court's decision to uphold a ban on presidents serving more than two terms. This decision effectively prohibits Morales from seeking a fourth term.

Protests turned violent as clashes erupted between the crowd and law enforcement. Police resorted to using tear gas and paintballs to quell the unrest. 'Look at what they are doing to us. There are kids here, elderly people, pregnant women,' lamented protester Jorge Aduviri amid the chaos.

Indigenous women kneeled in protest, voicing their defiance, while others chanted against the current administration. Morales, an Indigenous leader and former coca farmer, led Bolivia for almost 14 years before his controversial departure in 2019, following a fraud-tainted election. 'We don't have money. We want Evo to be president again!' exclaimed demonstrator Flora Quispe as tensions deepened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

