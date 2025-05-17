White House Slams Moody's Over U.S. Credit Downgrade

The White House has launched a forceful response following Moody's decision to lower the U.S. credit rating.

Reacting through social media, White House communications director Steven Cheung condemned Moody's economist Mark Zandi, branding him as a political adversary to President Donald Trump.

Cheung critically described Zandi's analytical insights as unreliable, asserting that Zandi has repeatedly delivered incorrect evaluations regarding economic conditions.

