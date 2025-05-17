Left Menu

White House Slams Moody's Over U.S. Credit Downgrade

The White House criticized Moody's after it downgraded the U.S. credit rating, with communications director Steven Cheung targeting Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Cheung dismissed Zandi's analysis, accusing him of being a political opponent of President Trump and being consistently incorrect in his assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 04:53 IST
  • United States

The White House has launched a forceful response following Moody's decision to lower the U.S. credit rating.

Reacting through social media, White House communications director Steven Cheung condemned Moody's economist Mark Zandi, branding him as a political adversary to President Donald Trump.

Cheung critically described Zandi's analytical insights as unreliable, asserting that Zandi has repeatedly delivered incorrect evaluations regarding economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

