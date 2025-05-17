White House Slams Moody's Over U.S. Credit Downgrade
The White House criticized Moody's after it downgraded the U.S. credit rating, with communications director Steven Cheung targeting Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Cheung dismissed Zandi's analysis, accusing him of being a political opponent of President Trump and being consistently incorrect in his assessments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 04:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House has launched a forceful response following Moody's decision to lower the U.S. credit rating.
Reacting through social media, White House communications director Steven Cheung condemned Moody's economist Mark Zandi, branding him as a political adversary to President Donald Trump.
Cheung critically described Zandi's analytical insights as unreliable, asserting that Zandi has repeatedly delivered incorrect evaluations regarding economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
S&P Downgrades US Growth Amid Tariff Turbulence
S&P Global Ratings Downgrades India's Growth Amid US Tariff Uncertainty
'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,' says US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump announces trade deal with UK, reports AP.
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.