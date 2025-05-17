Left Menu

India Speaks Out: All-Party Delegations to Address Terrorism Abroad

The Congress, at the government's request, nominated four MPs for an all-party delegation to discuss India's stance on terrorism abroad. This initiative follows recent attacks and highlights India's zero-tolerance policy. Key partners, including UN Security Council members, will be visited to share a unified anti-terror message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:00 IST
India Speaks Out: All-Party Delegations to Address Terrorism Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress announced on Saturday that it had been tasked with nominating four MPs for an all-party delegation aimed at explaining India's hardline stance against terrorism, with a notable focus on cross-border threats originating from Pakistan.

This strategic move by the government comes on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The delegations aim to reach key global partners, including UN Security Council members, reiterating India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

Prominent Congress figures such as Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi, among others, were selected, illustrating a unified national effort transcending political differences, as underscored by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025