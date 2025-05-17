India Speaks Out: All-Party Delegations to Address Terrorism Abroad
The Congress, at the government's request, nominated four MPs for an all-party delegation to discuss India's stance on terrorism abroad. This initiative follows recent attacks and highlights India's zero-tolerance policy. Key partners, including UN Security Council members, will be visited to share a unified anti-terror message.
The Congress announced on Saturday that it had been tasked with nominating four MPs for an all-party delegation aimed at explaining India's hardline stance against terrorism, with a notable focus on cross-border threats originating from Pakistan.
This strategic move by the government comes on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The delegations aim to reach key global partners, including UN Security Council members, reiterating India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism.
Prominent Congress figures such as Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi, among others, were selected, illustrating a unified national effort transcending political differences, as underscored by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
