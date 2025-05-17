India Unites: All-Party Delegations to Tackle Global Terrorism

In an unprecedented demonstration of political unity, leaders representing both India's ruling and opposition parties are joining forces to combat global terrorism. Seven all-party delegations are set to visit key international partners, advocating for India's stern stance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor.

Prominent figures such as Shashi Tharoor will lead these delegations to countries like the United States, while Ravi Shankar Prasad will head teams to regions including the Middle East. These efforts highlight India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially after the devastating Pahalgam attack.

The delegations include seasoned lawmakers and diplomats who aim to convey a powerful message of national consensus to foreign governments, emphasizing that any future acts of terror will be met with decisive action by India. This diplomatic drive is part of India's broader strategy to challenge Pakistan's support for terrorism and reaffirm national security priorities on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)