India Unites: All-Party Delegations to Tackle Global Terrorism
In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Indian political leaders from both ruling and opposition parties are set to lead seven all-party delegations to key global partners. The initiative aims to convey India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented demonstration of political unity, leaders representing both India's ruling and opposition parties are joining forces to combat global terrorism. Seven all-party delegations are set to visit key international partners, advocating for India's stern stance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor.
Prominent figures such as Shashi Tharoor will lead these delegations to countries like the United States, while Ravi Shankar Prasad will head teams to regions including the Middle East. These efforts highlight India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially after the devastating Pahalgam attack.
The delegations include seasoned lawmakers and diplomats who aim to convey a powerful message of national consensus to foreign governments, emphasizing that any future acts of terror will be met with decisive action by India. This diplomatic drive is part of India's broader strategy to challenge Pakistan's support for terrorism and reaffirm national security priorities on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
CII Backs India's Bold Stand in Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Resolve Against Terrorism