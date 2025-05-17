Left Menu

Diplomacy or Deceit? The Dual Dialogue Between Iran and U.S.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for voicing contradictory messages of peace and threats. Despite ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear discussions, Iran remains firm on its uranium enrichment rights. With no new talks scheduled, tensions linger amid diplomatic posturing and accusations of regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:49 IST
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian accused U.S. President Donald Trump of delivering conflicting messages, combining peace with threats of advanced weaponry. Speaking in Tehran, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to nuclear talks despite the rhetoric.

Trump announced on Friday that Iran must act swiftly regarding its nuclear program or face serious consequences. However, Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, denied receiving any new U.S. proposal, reaffirming Iran's right to uranium enrichment.

With the latest round of talks concluding without a clear path forward, the ongoing diplomatic challenge remains fraught with tension, as Iran stands firm against external pressure, asserting its stance amid accusations of fostering regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

