Diplomacy or Deceit? The Dual Dialogue Between Iran and U.S.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian accused U.S. President Donald Trump of delivering conflicting messages, combining peace with threats of advanced weaponry. Speaking in Tehran, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to nuclear talks despite the rhetoric.

Trump announced on Friday that Iran must act swiftly regarding its nuclear program or face serious consequences. However, Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, denied receiving any new U.S. proposal, reaffirming Iran's right to uranium enrichment.

With the latest round of talks concluding without a clear path forward, the ongoing diplomatic challenge remains fraught with tension, as Iran stands firm against external pressure, asserting its stance amid accusations of fostering regional instability.

