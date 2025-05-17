Operation Sindoor: A Bold Move Against Terrorism

In a show of solidarity with the Indian armed forces, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Tiranga Yatra rally in Ladwa on Saturday. Organized to honor the military's recent Operation Sindoor, Saini proclaimed the initiative as a 'revenge of the new India,' sending global reverberations.

Addressing cross-border terrorism, Saini declared, 'This is the strong India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.' He lauded the military for its decisive response inside Pakistan, echoing Modi's stance on eradicating terrorism's roots. CM Saini referenced the Prime Minister's slogan to dismantle terrorism altogether.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also commended the armed forces' valor in Operation Sindoor. Celebrating the destruction of terror sites, Dhami stressed the rally's significance beyond mere celebration—it's a salute to military courage. He attributed the operation's success to Modi's robust governance.

Leading the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Haldwani, CM Dhami emphasized the mission's success as a symbol of India's strength. Following the rally, a council meeting praised the operation's unparalleled triumph, marking it a golden chapter in military history.

BJP's ongoing Tiranga Yatra, spanning multiple states, acknowledges the military and political leadership's role in Operation Sindoor's success amidst escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)