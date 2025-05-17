Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Act Amendments

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is mobilizing protests across Telangana in response to recent amendments to the Waqf Act, which they condemn as discriminatory and unconstitutional. The Board contends that the changes infringe upon fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution and are part of a plot to commandeer Muslim Waqf properties.

The AIMPLB has accused the ruling party of leveraging its majority to enforce these controversial amendments, contrary to the wishes of millions of Muslims and minorities. The Board argues that the amendments contravene Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution by allowing the government to gain overarching control of Waqf property administration.

The amended law, according to the Board, strips the Muslim community of its autonomy over religious endowments, further distorted by changes in the selection process for the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards. A new stipulation mandates that a donor must be a practicing Muslim for five years, a requirement the Board asserts is against both constitutional principles and Islamic law. The Board plans a peaceful, nationwide campaign and has taken its grievances to India's Supreme Court as well as to the public forum.

