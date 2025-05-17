CPI(M) Joins International Outreach Despite Reservations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced on Saturday its decision to participate in the government's all-party delegations for international outreach, following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, despite having reservations regarding these initiatives.

A spokesperson from CPI(M) expressed disappointment over the prime minister's dismissal of calls for a special Parliament session to address the attack and related issues. The party is urging the government to convene Parliament to inform the nation and allow opportunities for clarifications.

The CPI(M) criticized the government's decision to only brief chief ministers from BJP-NDA ruled states on Operation Sindoor, labeling it discriminatory. They stress the importance of transparency and accountability from the government to the citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)