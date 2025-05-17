Left Menu

CPI(M) Joins International Outreach Despite Reservations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) agrees to join all-party delegations for international outreach after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, despite reservations. The CPI(M) demands a special Parliament session to discuss these events, criticizing the exclusion of non-BJP states from briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:14 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced on Saturday its decision to participate in the government's all-party delegations for international outreach, following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, despite having reservations regarding these initiatives.

A spokesperson from CPI(M) expressed disappointment over the prime minister's dismissal of calls for a special Parliament session to address the attack and related issues. The party is urging the government to convene Parliament to inform the nation and allow opportunities for clarifications.

The CPI(M) criticized the government's decision to only brief chief ministers from BJP-NDA ruled states on Operation Sindoor, labeling it discriminatory. They stress the importance of transparency and accountability from the government to the citizens of India.

