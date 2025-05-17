Left Menu

Arab Leaders Unite for Peace and Reconstruction at Baghdad Summit

Arab leaders gathered in Baghdad to work towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, promising post-conflict reconstruction efforts. The summit featured key figures including Qatar's Emir, Egypt's President, and Spain's Prime Minister. Discussions also touched on regional issues involving Syria and Iran, amidst ongoing tensions and conflict.

  • Iraq

In a significant diplomatic move, Arab leaders convened in Baghdad to deliberate on achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the turmoil-ridden Gaza Strip. The delegates, including Qatar's Emir and Egypt's President, expressed commitments to the reconstruction of Gaza once hostilities cease.

Prominent international guests, such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underscored the urgency for humanitarian aid and the release of hostages in Gaza. Guterres emphasized the UN's opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians.

The summit further addressed broader regional concerns, including Syrian representation and US sanctions. Notably absent was Syria's new President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whose history as a former militant remains contentious. Attendees also discussed Iran's diplomatic overtures to ease international sanctions, signaling multifaceted geopolitical dialogues at play.

