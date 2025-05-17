Arab Leaders Unite for Peace and Reconstruction at Baghdad Summit
Arab leaders gathered in Baghdad to work towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, promising post-conflict reconstruction efforts. The summit featured key figures including Qatar's Emir, Egypt's President, and Spain's Prime Minister. Discussions also touched on regional issues involving Syria and Iran, amidst ongoing tensions and conflict.
- Country:
- Iraq
In a significant diplomatic move, Arab leaders convened in Baghdad to deliberate on achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the turmoil-ridden Gaza Strip. The delegates, including Qatar's Emir and Egypt's President, expressed commitments to the reconstruction of Gaza once hostilities cease.
Prominent international guests, such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underscored the urgency for humanitarian aid and the release of hostages in Gaza. Guterres emphasized the UN's opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians.
The summit further addressed broader regional concerns, including Syrian representation and US sanctions. Notably absent was Syria's new President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whose history as a former militant remains contentious. Attendees also discussed Iran's diplomatic overtures to ease international sanctions, signaling multifaceted geopolitical dialogues at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: Shifting Sands and New Alliances
Trump's Middle East Diplomacy Sparks New Alliances and Controversy
Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: A New Era with Syria?
Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: Economic Alliances and Political Complexities
Trump's High-Stakes Middle East Diplomacy: Navigating Crises and Seeking Peace