World Leaders Gather for Historic Inauguration of Pope Leo in Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo, alongside international leaders such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussions may include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with potential facilitation from the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join an assembly of world leaders on Sunday at the Vatican to witness the inauguration of the newly elected Pope Leo. Originating from Chicago and spending years in Peru, Pope Leo is now poised to lead 1.4 billion Roman Catholics globally.

Leading the U.S. delegation is Vice President JD Vance, who previously had confrontations with Zelenskiy during a February White House visit. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also attending, plans discussions with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, potentially leveraging the Vatican as a dialogue intermediary.

Expecting a diverse international turnout, the event will see figures such as Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, leaders from Israel, Peru, and various European royalties. Amidst possible diplomatic engagements, Zelenskiy anticipates meeting other officials, marking another step in global cooperation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

