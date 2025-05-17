Defections Rock AAP in Delhi MCD, New Political Outfit Emerges
Thirteen AAP councillors resigned from Delhi's MCD, citing stalled development and internal discord, forming a new group named Indraprastha Vikas Party. AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating defections through financial incentives. The split reduces AAP's power amid claims of horse-trading ahead of civic governance duties.
In a significant political shake-up within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 13 councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have stepped down, citing stalled development initiatives and growing discontent within the party. The councillors announced the launch of a new political faction - the Indraprastha Vikas Party.
The AAP has fiercely accused the BJP of orchestrating this exodus by offering monetary bribes, allegedly as part of a 'horse-trading operation'. According to senior AAP officials, BJP promised each councillor a sum of Rs five crore, an accusation BJP has not immediately responded to.
The resignation of these councillors reduces AAP's influence in the 250-member MCD. The BJP currently holds 117 seats, surpassing AAP's reduced strength of 100 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress retains eight seats, while the absence of an anti-defection law in municipal bodies allows such political maneuvers to proceed unchallenged.
