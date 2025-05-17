Delhi Councillors Split: New Party Forms Amidst Accusations

In a significant political shift within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), thirteen AAP councillors have parted ways with the party, founding a new political entity named the Indraprastha Vikas Party. They attribute their departure to hindered development projects and internal party strife.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed fingers at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating the defections by offering their councillors a bribe of Rs five crore each as part of a strategic 'horse-trading operation'. This allegation, however, remains unaddressed by BJP.

Senior councillor Mukesh Goyal will lead the newly formed party, which aims to focus on public welfare and efficient functioning within the MCD, steering clear of state-level politics. The split has reduced AAP's seat count in the 250-member House from 113 to 100, while the BJP maintains 117 seats. Notably, anti-defection laws do not cover municipal bodies like the MCD.

(With inputs from agencies.)