PM Modi's Transformative Tour: Bihar Gets New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant two-day tour of Bihar later this month, where he will inaugurate various projects and address a public rally, as announced by state BJP leaders on Saturday.

This visit holds considerable weight with the assembly elections looming later this year. Deputy Chief Minister and former BJP state president Samrat Choudhary shared that the PM is set to arrive on May 29 to inaugurate the new terminal at Patna Airport. The inauguration will include a groundbreaking ceremony for the Patna-Sasaram four-lane road, enhancing connectivity for the region of Shahabad, encompassing Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, and Kaimur.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal highlighted that on May 30, Modi would address a public gathering in Rohtas district's Bikramganj while launching numerous projects. Following the PM's recent visit to Madhubani district, where he addressed cross-border terrorism, the new terminal at Patna Airport is set to feature six additional aircraft parking bays, increasing the capacity from five to eleven. Moreover, the airport's annual passenger handling capacity will see an upgrade from 30 lakh to one crore.

