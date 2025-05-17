Left Menu

Congress-BJP Tensions Rise Over Delegation Selections Post-Operation Sindoor

The Congress party expressed discontent over the Indian government's selection of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for an all-party delegation following Operation Sindoor. Congress accuses the government of ignoring its nominated members and playing 'mischievous' politics. The BJP defends its actions, citing national unity against terrorism.

In a move criticized by the Congress, Shashi Tharoor of Congress was chosen by the government to lead a diplomatic delegation abroad, following the recent Operation Sindoor. Congress claims this sidelined names they previously submitted, creating tensions between the party and the ruling BJP.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh articulated the party's dismay at the selection process, denouncing it as 'dishonest' and accusing the government of undermining the usual consensus. These criticisms revolve around the exclusion of the Congress's proposed members from the delegations, sparking internal discord.

The BJP, defending its decision, framed the delegations as a united front against terrorism. However, the Congress perceives this as a diversionary tactic, questioning the government's narrative and alleging manipulation of party dynamics for political gain.

