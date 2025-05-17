Left Menu

15 AAP Councillors Resign Amid Accusations of Inaction and Corruption

Fifteen AAP councillors resigned, citing the AAP leadership's inaction in municipal governance, forming the Indraprastha Vikas Party. The BJP denies involvement, attributing the resignations to AAP's alleged corruption. AAP claims the defections are a BJP conspiracy, furthering the political rift in Delhi's local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:36 IST
15 AAP Councillors Resign Amid Accusations of Inaction and Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 15 councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) resigned from their positions, citing inaction and corruption within the party's ranks. The departure of these municipal officials to form the Indraprastha Vikas Party has raised questions about the leadership of Delhi's ruling party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva swiftly dismissed claims that the BJP orchestrated the defections. He attributed the resignation to the AAP's failure to focus on municipal governance, an accusation compounded by the councillors' grievances about unaddressed development work.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused BJP of enticing its councillors with financial offers, escalating tension between the two major political entities. As key figures in Delhi politics point fingers, the political landscape in the nation's capital remains tumultuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025