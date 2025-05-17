15 AAP Councillors Resign Amid Accusations of Inaction and Corruption

In a dramatic turn of events, 15 councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) resigned from their positions, citing inaction and corruption within the party's ranks. The departure of these municipal officials to form the Indraprastha Vikas Party has raised questions about the leadership of Delhi's ruling party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva swiftly dismissed claims that the BJP orchestrated the defections. He attributed the resignation to the AAP's failure to focus on municipal governance, an accusation compounded by the councillors' grievances about unaddressed development work.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused BJP of enticing its councillors with financial offers, escalating tension between the two major political entities. As key figures in Delhi politics point fingers, the political landscape in the nation's capital remains tumultuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)