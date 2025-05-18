Tiranga Yatras: Delhi BJP's Patriotic March Against Terrorism
Delhi BJP organized 'Tiranga Yatras' across five districts of the capital, condemning Pakistan's actions and lauding the Indian Army. Led by various leaders, the marches emphasized the importance of the Tricolour and the nation's unity. The event reflected strong patriotic sentiments amidst recent terror attacks.
The Delhi BJP orchestrated 'Tiranga Yatras' in five districts over the weekend, voicing opposition to Pakistan's alleged actions and commending the Indian Army for its response to recent terror threats.
Prominent leaders, including Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, led these marches as participants highlighted the symbolic significance of the Tricolour in embodying the nation's soul.
Organized across areas like Najafgarh and Mayur Vihar, the event showcased a united front against terrorism, celebrating national pride under the directives of the Delhi BJP president.
