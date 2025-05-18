Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in his country's ability to pursue its objectives in Ukraine without resorting to nuclear weapons. In a recent interview with a Kremlin correspondent, Putin highlighted that Russia's military force is sufficient to fulfill its goals, which include addressing the root causes of the crisis, ensuring long-term peace, and safeguarding Russia's security.

The Russian leader underscored the significance of these objectives, reiterating his earlier stance on the need for 'denazification' and 'demilitarization' of Ukraine. These ambitions, according to Putin, aim to establish a neutral status and protect the rights of the Russian-speaking population in the region. Furthermore, discussions with the US remain crucial, as talks have yet to resolve key issues such as Ukraine's potential NATO membership and the military presence in its territories.

As the situation in Ukraine evolves, Russian forces continue to engage in military operations, with reported heavy casualties on both sides. The international community closely watches the developments, hoping for a resolution that considers all parties' interests.

