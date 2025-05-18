Putin's Power Play: Russia's Strategy in Ukraine without Nukes
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismisses the need for nuclear weapons in the Ukraine campaign, emphasizing ample military force for achieving objectives. Objectives include addressing crisis causes, ensuring Russian security, and achieving peace. Talks continue with the US on critical issues like Ukraine's NATO admission and regional demilitarization.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in his country's ability to pursue its objectives in Ukraine without resorting to nuclear weapons. In a recent interview with a Kremlin correspondent, Putin highlighted that Russia's military force is sufficient to fulfill its goals, which include addressing the root causes of the crisis, ensuring long-term peace, and safeguarding Russia's security.
The Russian leader underscored the significance of these objectives, reiterating his earlier stance on the need for 'denazification' and 'demilitarization' of Ukraine. These ambitions, according to Putin, aim to establish a neutral status and protect the rights of the Russian-speaking population in the region. Furthermore, discussions with the US remain crucial, as talks have yet to resolve key issues such as Ukraine's potential NATO membership and the military presence in its territories.
As the situation in Ukraine evolves, Russian forces continue to engage in military operations, with reported heavy casualties on both sides. The international community closely watches the developments, hoping for a resolution that considers all parties' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv
Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans
Zelenskyy Rejects Kremlin's Ceasefire: A War of Words Precedes Victory Day
Kremlin Concerns Over Kashmir Tensions
Kremlin Criticizes Germany's Extremist Label on AfD