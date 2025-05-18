Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, was apprehended on charges of endangering sovereignty due to his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor. The arrest followed complaints by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a BJP-affiliated sarpanch.

The professor asserted his right to freedom of speech, stating that his remarks were misunderstood. His arrest has sparked condemnation from various political parties, including CPI(M), AIMIM, and Trinamool Congress, who criticize the action as politically motivated targeting.

Ashoka University publicly supported Mahmudabad, emphasizing cooperation with the investigation. Critics argue the arrest undermines academic freedom and highlights a concerning trend against free expression in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)