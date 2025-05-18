Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for alleged social media posts deemed endangering sovereignty. His detention follows complaints from the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local BJP-affiliated sarpanch. Prominent political figures condemned the arrest, highlighting concerns over freedom of speech and political targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, was apprehended on charges of endangering sovereignty due to his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor. The arrest followed complaints by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a BJP-affiliated sarpanch.

The professor asserted his right to freedom of speech, stating that his remarks were misunderstood. His arrest has sparked condemnation from various political parties, including CPI(M), AIMIM, and Trinamool Congress, who criticize the action as politically motivated targeting.

Ashoka University publicly supported Mahmudabad, emphasizing cooperation with the investigation. Critics argue the arrest undermines academic freedom and highlights a concerning trend against free expression in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

