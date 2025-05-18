Pavel Durov Defends Free Speech in Romanian Election Controversy

Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently announced his refusal to comply with a Western government's request to suppress conservative voices in Romania during its presidential election run-off. This refusal underscores the platform's commitment to free speech.

Romania's election, marked by a contest between a hard-right eurosceptic and a centrist independent, is crucial for the country's economic future and European Union unity. Previously, the initial election was annulled due to suspected Russian meddling.

Durov, a Russian-born French national, stressed the importance of democracy and fair elections in Romania. He also faces ongoing legal scrutiny in France, related to various criminal allegations, all of which he denies, as he currently resides in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)