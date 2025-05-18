Left Menu

Pavel Durov Defends Free Speech in Romanian Election Controversy

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, declined a Western government's request to suppress conservative voices in Romania's presidential elections. The election pits a eurosceptic against a centrist, impacting Romania's economy and EU unity. Durov, emphasizing free speech, also addressed previous legal issues in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:19 IST
Pavel Durov

Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently announced his refusal to comply with a Western government's request to suppress conservative voices in Romania during its presidential election run-off. This refusal underscores the platform's commitment to free speech.

Romania's election, marked by a contest between a hard-right eurosceptic and a centrist independent, is crucial for the country's economic future and European Union unity. Previously, the initial election was annulled due to suspected Russian meddling.

Durov, a Russian-born French national, stressed the importance of democracy and fair elections in Romania. He also faces ongoing legal scrutiny in France, related to various criminal allegations, all of which he denies, as he currently resides in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

