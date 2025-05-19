Trzaskowski Takes Lead in Polish Presidential Race

Rafal Trzaskowski from Poland's Civic Coalition emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, according to Sunday's exit poll, priming him for a pivotal run-off. Trzaskowski, with 30.8%, holds a slim lead over Karol Nawrocki of Law and Justice (PiS), who gathered 29.1% support.

Should the preliminary results hold, Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will face off on June 1 in a decisive vote that could shape the nation's future. A Trzaskowski win would empower Prime Minister Donald Tusk's European-focused administration to counteract PiS's controversial judicial reforms, while a Nawrocki victory would likely sustain the existing governmental standoff.

Current President Andrzej Duda, allied with PiS, has hindered Tusk's policy implementation since Tusk's tenure began in 2023. The validation of the initial exit poll would eliminate other contenders and maintain the current political struggle. Official partial results are expected later Sunday and early Monday.

