Centre-Right Claims Victory Amid Politically Charged Portuguese Elections

Portugal's Democratic Alliance (AD) won the parliamentary election, yet failed to gain a majority. The centre-left Socialists and far-right Chega are neck-and-neck for second position. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro faced criticism over personal integrity issues, but denied wrongdoing. Political instability looms, impacting ongoing projects and privatisation plans.

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) emerged triumphant in Sunday's early parliamentary election. Despite securing a victory, they fell short of an outright majority, leaving the centre-left Socialists and far-right Chega vying for second place.

This election, triggered after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's minority government lost confidence in March, comes amid allegations challenging his integrity over family business dealings. Montenegro rebuffed accusations, leading voters to penalize the Socialists, who were key to his government's downfall.

As AD secured over 34% of the vote, Chega surprisingly surged to 23.3% with half of the vote, overshadowing their performance last year. Chega, while just above the Socialists, compels Montenegro's government to seek fragmented parliamentary support, neglecting deals with Chega. This political uncertainty could inhibit significant plans like lithium mining and TAP airline privatization.

