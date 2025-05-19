Centre-Right Claims Victory Amid Politically Charged Portuguese Elections

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) emerged triumphant in Sunday's early parliamentary election. Despite securing a victory, they fell short of an outright majority, leaving the centre-left Socialists and far-right Chega vying for second place.

This election, triggered after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's minority government lost confidence in March, comes amid allegations challenging his integrity over family business dealings. Montenegro rebuffed accusations, leading voters to penalize the Socialists, who were key to his government's downfall.

As AD secured over 34% of the vote, Chega surprisingly surged to 23.3% with half of the vote, overshadowing their performance last year. Chega, while just above the Socialists, compels Montenegro's government to seek fragmented parliamentary support, neglecting deals with Chega. This political uncertainty could inhibit significant plans like lithium mining and TAP airline privatization.

