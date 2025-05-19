Tight Polish Presidential Race Sets Stage for Crucial Runoff

In a closely contested Polish presidential election, centrist Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly emerged ahead with 30.8%, while nationalist Karol Nawrocki closely trailed at 29.1%, as per the Ipsos exit poll. The unexpected narrow gap paves the way for a tense runoff on June 1.

This crucial election will determine whether Poland maintains its pro-European trajectory under current Prime Minister Donald Tusk or shifts towards a more nationalist stance, with Nawrocki attracting support from nationalist and far-right voters.

The high voter turnout of 66.8% underscores the significance of this election, which could influence Poland's role in Europe and its internal judicial policies amidst Trzaskowski and Nawrocki's contrasting visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)