Tight Polish Presidential Race Sets Stage for Crucial Runoff

In Poland, centrist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly leads against nationalist Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections, setting up a critical runoff. The close race reflects a divided electorate, with potential impacts on Poland's pro-European stance and ongoing judicial reforms. Turnout was 66.8%, highlighting significant public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely contested Polish presidential election, centrist Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly emerged ahead with 30.8%, while nationalist Karol Nawrocki closely trailed at 29.1%, as per the Ipsos exit poll. The unexpected narrow gap paves the way for a tense runoff on June 1.

This crucial election will determine whether Poland maintains its pro-European trajectory under current Prime Minister Donald Tusk or shifts towards a more nationalist stance, with Nawrocki attracting support from nationalist and far-right voters.

The high voter turnout of 66.8% underscores the significance of this election, which could influence Poland's role in Europe and its internal judicial policies amidst Trzaskowski and Nawrocki's contrasting visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

