Tight Polish Presidential Race Sets Stage for Crucial Runoff
In Poland, centrist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly leads against nationalist Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections, setting up a critical runoff. The close race reflects a divided electorate, with potential impacts on Poland's pro-European stance and ongoing judicial reforms. Turnout was 66.8%, highlighting significant public engagement.
In a closely contested Polish presidential election, centrist Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly emerged ahead with 30.8%, while nationalist Karol Nawrocki closely trailed at 29.1%, as per the Ipsos exit poll. The unexpected narrow gap paves the way for a tense runoff on June 1.
This crucial election will determine whether Poland maintains its pro-European trajectory under current Prime Minister Donald Tusk or shifts towards a more nationalist stance, with Nawrocki attracting support from nationalist and far-right voters.
The high voter turnout of 66.8% underscores the significance of this election, which could influence Poland's role in Europe and its internal judicial policies amidst Trzaskowski and Nawrocki's contrasting visions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nationalist George Simion Poised for Presidential Victory in Romania
Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo, reports AP.
Showdown in Romania's Presidential Runoff: Nationalist vs. Reformist
Disinformation Crisis as Romania Prepares for Pivotal Election Runoff
Poland's Presidential Showdown: Reformists vs. Nationalists