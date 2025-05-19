Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

The center-right Democratic Alliance secured victory in Portugal's general election, but it was unable to obtain a parliamentary majority, ushering in another period of political uncertainty. This development comes amid rising support for the hard-right populist movement led by the Chega party.

With Portugal holding its third general election in as many years, hopes for ending its political instability evaporated as the ballot results were announced. The increasing voter support for Chega, which campaigned on an anti-immigration platform, has added to the nation's political turbulence.

The Democratic Alliance, heading the Social Democratic Party, has shown willingness to negotiate with opposition elements, yet its minority position casts doubt on its governance capability. Meanwhile, Chega's gains reflect voter discontent over corruption scandals and socio-economic challenges like immigration and the rising cost of living.

