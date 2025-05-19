Cost-Sharing Debates: South Korea's Military Burden

In a significant development, South Korea's conservative presidential contender, Kim Moon-soo, expressed his willingness to negotiate an increase in the cost of U.S. military presence in the nation, a subject repeatedly emphasized by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Currently, South Korea contributes $1.09 billion annually toward costs that encompass local labor, military infrastructure, and logistical support for the approximately 28,500 American troops stationed as a deterrent against nuclear threats from North Korea.

Despite Trump's calls for heightened financial contributions, South Korean officials maintain that the current cost-sharing arrangement is not open for renegotiation, even in light of Trump's trade tariff strategies targeting several Asian allies, including South Korea.

