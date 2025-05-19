Left Menu

Warsaw Mayor's Election Battle: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a member of the Civic Coalition, received 31.36% of the votes in the first round of Poland's presidential election. His opponent, Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party, garnered 29.54%. The two will compete in a runoff on June 1.

Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:03 IST
In the recent presidential elections in Poland, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski emerged as a leading candidate after securing 31.36% of the votes in the first round, according to the electoral commission's full report.

Trzaskowski, who represents the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), has a slight lead over Karol Nawrocki. Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist party Law and Justice (PiS), received 29.54% of the votes, indicating a closely contested race.

The political tension mounts as these two candidates prepare for a decisive runoff election on June 1, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.

