Warsaw Mayor's Election Battle: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a member of the Civic Coalition, received 31.36% of the votes in the first round of Poland's presidential election. His opponent, Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party, garnered 29.54%. The two will compete in a runoff on June 1.
In the recent presidential elections in Poland, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski emerged as a leading candidate after securing 31.36% of the votes in the first round, according to the electoral commission's full report.
Trzaskowski, who represents the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), has a slight lead over Karol Nawrocki. Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist party Law and Justice (PiS), received 29.54% of the votes, indicating a closely contested race.
The political tension mounts as these two candidates prepare for a decisive runoff election on June 1, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.
