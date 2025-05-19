Regional Tensions Flare as Kenyan Activists Barred from Tanzania

Kenyan rights activists, including a former justice minister, found themselves denied entry into Tanzania while attempting to attend the treason trial of opposition figure Tundu Lissu. Lissu, notably targeted in a 2017 shooting, is now charged with treason for allegedly urging public unrest.

This incident brings global attention to the human rights record of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Despite asserting her commitment to human rights, Hassan faces criticism following a spate of high-profile arrests. Lissu's CHADEMA party insists on electoral reforms before participating in upcoming elections.

Kenya's former Justice Minister Martha Karua, detained and deported upon her arrival in Tanzania, voiced her disapproval, declaring that state mechanisms should not serve personal agendas. The refusal of entry for Lissu's supporters further strains relations between the East African neighbors.

