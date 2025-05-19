UP BJP's Brajesh Pathak Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Political DNA

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party of being fundamentally rooted in Muslim appeasement, which he claims is central to their political strategy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supported Pathak, urging the SP to use dignified language in social media. The SP retorted, calling for restraint from Pathak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched a renewed critique against the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of having a foundational identity centered on Muslim appeasement. He argued that this strategic choice defines the political operations of the party leader, Akhilesh Yadav. Pathak's statement was met with support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who suggested that the Samajwadi Party's leadership should ensure that the language used on their social media platforms is civil and respectful.

BJP leaders were responding to a controversial post from the Samajwadi Party's official account that targeted Pathak. Responding, Akhilesh Yadav expressed a commitment to preventing such occurrences in the future and urged Pathak to avoid statements that could incite reactions.

In his critique, Pathak claimed that the core political ideology of the Samajwadi Party is built on casteism and division, as evidenced in their governance decisions like education policies and law enforcement issues. He also accused the party of being anti-Dalit, claiming it resulted in increased incidents of discrimination and a politically marginalized community during their rule. Through this ongoing debate, both parties stand firm in their political positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

