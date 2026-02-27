Australia Leads the Charge in Social Media Age Restriction

In a groundbreaking move, Australia has become the first nation worldwide to institute a ban on social media for children under 16. This sweeping regulation affects major platforms such as TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube, and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

The historic law, set to take effect on December 10, 2025, represents one of the most stringent measures globally aimed at curbing tech giants' reach to minors. Companies that fail to comply could face hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million.

This decisive action comes amid rising global scrutiny over the potential dangers social media poses to children's well-being, including mental health issues and online safety threats. Other nations, such as the UK, France, and China, are considering or have implemented similar restrictions.