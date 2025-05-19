Pathan Opts Out: TMC's Stance on Foreign Delegation Shift
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan has withdrawn from the Centre's delegation set to communicate India's stance on Operation Sindoor. TMC officials assert the party is not boycotting the effort but insists on selecting its representative. Further discussions with the Centre are anticipated.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan has decided not to join the delegation organized by the Centre for international communication of India's position on Operation Sindoor. According to TMC sources, Pathan, a former cricketer and Baharampur Lok Sabha MP, was named to travel to several countries, but he opted out.
TMC leadership, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized that the Centre should not unilaterally decide the party's delegation representatives. They stated that the TMC is not boycotting the initiative and will nominate representatives once formally approached by the Centre.
Multiple delegations from various political parties are due to visit numerous global capitals to emphasize India's commitment to combating terrorism. TMC insists on collaboration and proper communication from the Centre to ensure their diplomatic participation.
