India has reaffirmed its resolute counter-terrorism stance, aiming to nurture long-term peace and stability in South Asia. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, emphasized that terrorism is a global threat, requiring collaborative global action.

In a Monday interview with the Daily Mirror, Jha pinpointed Pakistan's policies and internal dynamics as a key concern for the international community, not India's responses. The diplomat detailed precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructures in Pakistan, retaliating to the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

Jha marked the strikes as a path to justice for victims and as a deterrent to further attacks. India's focus rests on ensuring security to support regional economic stability, particularly for tourism-reliant nations like Sri Lanka. With a shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism, both countries seek to mend peace and prosperity throughout South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)