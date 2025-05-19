Left Menu

Shiv Sena Criticizes Rahul Gandhi: Accusations of Politicking Amidst National Unrest

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prioritizing politics over patriotism following his comments on India's Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of External Affairs rebuked Gandhi's claim that India informed Pakistan ahead of the military operation, highlighting a misrepresentation of facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:09 IST
On Monday, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde lambasted Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his critical remarks regarding India's military stance, accusing him of prioritizing politics over patriotism. Shinde emphasized the importance of national unity during wartime and expressed disappointment at the Congress's perceived divisiveness.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) intervened, refuting Gandhi's allegations that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Pakistan before India's Operation Sindoor. The XP Division stated that warnings to Pakistan came only after the operation's start, challenging Gandhi's interpretation of events.

This controversy arose after Gandhi shared a video on platform X, questioning the government's forewarning to Pakistan ahead of the strategic offensive against terror camps, which followed a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The MEA defended India's actions as a strategic move, clarifying that military targets were not the operation's focus.

