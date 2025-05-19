Valiant Operations: Gen Dwivedi's Visit to Longewala

In a significant show of strategic military coordination, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi traveled to Longewala in Rajasthan, personally acknowledging the troops' valiant efforts in Operation Sindoor. Praising the exemplary joint operations, he lauded their success in neutralizing threats on the western front.

The strategic collaboration among the Indian Army, Air Force, and Border Security Force bolstered India's defensive position, effectively countering Pakistan's aerial incursions following India's decisive action on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The operational prowess was displayed across the desert stretches from Jaisalmer to Kutch, as forces exhibited seamless coordination, thereby establishing a new level of operational dominance. Gen Dwivedi emphasized the unwavering commitment of the troops amidst challenging conditions, ensuring ongoing national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)