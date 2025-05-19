Left Menu

Valiant Operations: Gen Dwivedi's Visit to Longewala

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala in Rajasthan to commend troops for their role in Operation Sindoor. The joint initiative by the Indian Army, Air Force, and BSF successfully countered threats and established strategic dominance on the western front. An understanding on cessation of hostilities was reached after confrontation with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:07 IST
In a significant show of strategic military coordination, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi traveled to Longewala in Rajasthan, personally acknowledging the troops' valiant efforts in Operation Sindoor. Praising the exemplary joint operations, he lauded their success in neutralizing threats on the western front.

The strategic collaboration among the Indian Army, Air Force, and Border Security Force bolstered India's defensive position, effectively countering Pakistan's aerial incursions following India's decisive action on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The operational prowess was displayed across the desert stretches from Jaisalmer to Kutch, as forces exhibited seamless coordination, thereby establishing a new level of operational dominance. Gen Dwivedi emphasized the unwavering commitment of the troops amidst challenging conditions, ensuring ongoing national security.

