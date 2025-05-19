White House Pushes for Republican Unity on Tax Bill
The White House has called on all Republican members of Congress to back President Trump's comprehensive tax bill, which passed a significant hurdle in a congressional committee. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the necessity of Republican unity, following Trump's discussions with key legislative leaders.
Trump's active engagement with both House and Senate leaders signals his commitment to advancing the bill, crucial for his economic agenda. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure unified backing from its political allies.
