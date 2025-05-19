Left Menu

White House Pushes for Republican Unity on Tax Bill

The White House has called on all Republican members of Congress to back President Trump's comprehensive tax bill, which passed a significant hurdle in a congressional committee. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the necessity of Republican unity, following Trump's discussions with key legislative leaders.

The White House has made a strong appeal to all Republican lawmakers, urging them to stand behind President Donald Trump's extensive tax bill. The legislation received a green light from a major congressional committee, marking a pivotal moment in its journey.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the pressing need for Republicans to present a united front in support of the bill. Her comments came in the wake of President Trump's active discussions with House Speaker Mike Johnson over the weekend.

Trump's active engagement with both House and Senate leaders signals his commitment to advancing the bill, crucial for his economic agenda. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure unified backing from its political allies.

