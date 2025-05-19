Diplomacy Unveiled: India-Pakistan Conventional Conflict Insights

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary committee, asserting that the conflict between India and Pakistan stayed within conventional boundaries, with no nuclear signals from Pakistan, according to inside sources.

Misri affirmed that ceasing military actions was a bilateral choice, as some opposition members challenged US President Trump's claims of influencing the conflict's pause. Queries were raised about Pakistan's use of Chinese military platforms, which Misri downplayed, emphasizing India's strategic superiority.

Lawmakers condemned the trolling of Misri following the ceasefire, praising his professionalism. Discussions also touched on Turkiye's traditionally adversarial stand towards India. The session was attended by prominent MPs, including Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi, amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor post-Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)