Diplomacy Unveiled: India-Pakistan Conventional Conflict Insights

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed a parliamentary committee that the India-Pakistan conflict remained in the conventional domain. Misri highlighted India's stance that halting military actions was a bilateral decision, amid questions about US mediation claims. MPs condemned Misri's trolling and discussed Turkiye's adversarial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:30 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary committee, asserting that the conflict between India and Pakistan stayed within conventional boundaries, with no nuclear signals from Pakistan, according to inside sources.

Misri affirmed that ceasing military actions was a bilateral choice, as some opposition members challenged US President Trump's claims of influencing the conflict's pause. Queries were raised about Pakistan's use of Chinese military platforms, which Misri downplayed, emphasizing India's strategic superiority.

Lawmakers condemned the trolling of Misri following the ceasefire, praising his professionalism. Discussions also touched on Turkiye's traditionally adversarial stand towards India. The session was attended by prominent MPs, including Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi, amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor post-Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

