Britain and EU Forge Comprehensive Post-Brexit Pact

Britain has reached what is being called the most substantial reset of its defence and trade relations with the European Union since Brexit, a move influenced by global shifts incited by former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Almost nine years post-Brexit decision, Britain and the EU have established a far-reaching agreement that includes a defence and security pact, relaxed constraints on UK food exporters, and a new fishing accord.

The retreat from Trump's trade tariffs and warnings about Europe's need for self-protection influenced global strategy realignments, bringing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer closer to European peers. Starmer, an advocate for remaining in the EU during the Brexit referendum, hopes to quell discontent among Brexit supporters by presenting advantages such as enhanced airport e-gate access within the EU.

Highlighted by the presence of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in London, Starmer heralded this agreement as ushering in 'a new era in our relationship'. Britain anticipates this reset with its biggest trading partner will streamline procedures for agricultural outputs, elevate energy security, and inject nearly £9 billion into the economy by 2040, albeit the boost may not be immediate.

(With inputs from agencies.)