Britain and EU Forge Comprehensive Post-Brexit Pact
Britain and the EU agree to reset defence and trade ties, marking a shift in UK-EU relations post-Brexit. Key changes include a security pact and relaxed export rules. The deal aims to mitigate previous Brexit challenges without rejoining the EU, despite opposition critiques.
Britain has reached what is being called the most substantial reset of its defence and trade relations with the European Union since Brexit, a move influenced by global shifts incited by former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Almost nine years post-Brexit decision, Britain and the EU have established a far-reaching agreement that includes a defence and security pact, relaxed constraints on UK food exporters, and a new fishing accord.
The retreat from Trump's trade tariffs and warnings about Europe's need for self-protection influenced global strategy realignments, bringing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer closer to European peers. Starmer, an advocate for remaining in the EU during the Brexit referendum, hopes to quell discontent among Brexit supporters by presenting advantages such as enhanced airport e-gate access within the EU.
Highlighted by the presence of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in London, Starmer heralded this agreement as ushering in 'a new era in our relationship'. Britain anticipates this reset with its biggest trading partner will streamline procedures for agricultural outputs, elevate energy security, and inject nearly £9 billion into the economy by 2040, albeit the boost may not be immediate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout
Australia's Aftermath: Election Victory Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tensions
India Responds to J&K Attack with Diplomatic and Trade Measures Against Pakistan
India's Stern Reply: Imposing Complete Trade Ban on Pakistan
US-India Trade Talks: Navigating Complex Policy Battles