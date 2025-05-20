Trump Responds to Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump expressed his astonishment that the public had not been informed earlier about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden, who served as the 46th U.S. President, announced on Sunday that he has prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. He stated that he and his family are currently considering various treatment possibilities.

The report was compiled by journalists Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw and underwent editorial review by Chris Reese.

(With inputs from agencies.)