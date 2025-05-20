Trump Responds to Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Former President Donald Trump expressed surprise that the public was not informed sooner about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis with bone metastasis. Biden disclosed his health status and mentioned that he and his family are evaluating treatment options. The news was reported by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw.
In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump expressed his astonishment that the public had not been informed earlier about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.
Biden, who served as the 46th U.S. President, announced on Sunday that he has prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. He stated that he and his family are currently considering various treatment possibilities.
