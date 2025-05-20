Left Menu

Finance Chiefs Set to Tackle Currency Volatility Amid Exchange Rate Talks

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is preparing for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focusing on the shared goal of stabilizing currency markets. The meeting coincides with a G7 finance leaders' event and follows discussions on the impact of Moody's downgrade on U.S. credit.

Updated: 20-05-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato anticipates discussing exchange rate stability during a forthcoming meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Both leaders agree that excessive currency volatility is detrimental to economic health.

The meeting is expected to occur alongside a G7 finance leaders' summit in Canada, with a focus on currency policy as well as its implications for international trade relations.

Japan is closely monitoring domestic economic impacts stemming from the recent downgrade of U.S. credit ratings by Moody's, amid ongoing trade discussions with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

