Finance Chiefs Set to Tackle Currency Volatility Amid Exchange Rate Talks
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is preparing for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focusing on the shared goal of stabilizing currency markets. The meeting coincides with a G7 finance leaders' event and follows discussions on the impact of Moody's downgrade on U.S. credit.
The meeting is expected to occur alongside a G7 finance leaders' summit in Canada, with a focus on currency policy as well as its implications for international trade relations.
Japan is closely monitoring domestic economic impacts stemming from the recent downgrade of U.S. credit ratings by Moody's, amid ongoing trade discussions with Washington.
