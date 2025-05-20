Finance Chiefs Set to Tackle Currency Volatility Amid Exchange Rate Talks

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato anticipates discussing exchange rate stability during a forthcoming meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Both leaders agree that excessive currency volatility is detrimental to economic health.

The meeting is expected to occur alongside a G7 finance leaders' summit in Canada, with a focus on currency policy as well as its implications for international trade relations.

Japan is closely monitoring domestic economic impacts stemming from the recent downgrade of U.S. credit ratings by Moody's, amid ongoing trade discussions with Washington.

