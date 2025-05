Tensions Flare: Federal Charges Ignite Political Firestorm for Rep. McIver

Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver is facing assault charges after a confrontation with federal officers at an immigration detention center. New Jersey's top federal prosecutor announced the decision on Monday, revealing a politically charged atmosphere as a trespassing case against Newark's mayor was simultaneously dropped.

Interim US Attorney Alina Habba disclosed that McIver is charged with impeding law enforcement, though detailed court documents remain inaccessible. This rare criminal case against a sitting Congress member highlights a growing power struggle between the Trump administration's immigration policy overhaul and Democrats' response strategies.

Democratic leaders criticize the charges as an attempt to suppress congressional duties. Meanwhile, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who supported McIver and opposed the policy, had his related charges dismissed. As McIver maintains her innocence, the case underscores significant divides in U.S. political discourse.

