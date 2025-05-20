Maharashtra's Cabinet Boost and India's Global Push Against Terrorism

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has extended a warm welcome to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on his inclusion in the state cabinet. He emphasized that Bhujbal, recognized as a prominent OBC leader, will bolster the state government's capabilities.

Bawankule underscored his gratitude towards Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar for Bhujbal's inclusion. He believes Bhujbal will play a critical role in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Maharashtra,' given his extensive experience, having held key ministerial roles including Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Chavan, a Congress leader, critiqued the composition of an all-party delegation tasked with representing India's stance against terrorism globally, calling it an insult to parliamentary tradition. However, Bawankule defended the delegation, asserting Prime Minister Modi's vision to unite all political factions to stand firmly against terrorism, highlighted by visits to key countries led by prominent Indian MPs.

