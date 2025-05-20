Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cabinet Boost and India's Global Push Against Terrorism

Maharashtra State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule applauds NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's inclusion in the state cabinet, praising his strength as an OBC leader. Meanwhile, India dispatches all-party delegations globally, led by top politicians, to promote a united stand against terrorism, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:10 IST
Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has extended a warm welcome to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on his inclusion in the state cabinet. He emphasized that Bhujbal, recognized as a prominent OBC leader, will bolster the state government's capabilities.

Bawankule underscored his gratitude towards Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar for Bhujbal's inclusion. He believes Bhujbal will play a critical role in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Maharashtra,' given his extensive experience, having held key ministerial roles including Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Chavan, a Congress leader, critiqued the composition of an all-party delegation tasked with representing India's stance against terrorism globally, calling it an insult to parliamentary tradition. However, Bawankule defended the delegation, asserting Prime Minister Modi's vision to unite all political factions to stand firmly against terrorism, highlighted by visits to key countries led by prominent Indian MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

