Trump's Congressional Showdown: The 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

President Donald Trump heads to Capitol Hill, deploying his negotiation prowess to unite Republicans around his 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' The bill, crucial to his domestic agenda, is a sprawling package of tax cuts and federal program reforms.

While Trump urges action, House Republicans remain split over the proposed changes, including cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, and green energy program reductions. Economic concerns arise with predictions of a $3.3 trillion addition to the national debt.

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes forward, balancing conservative demands and centrist concerns, as the bill's success hangs in the balance amid bipartisan criticism and looming votes.

