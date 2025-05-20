Global Health and Trade Challenges Amid Bird Flu and Funding Cuts
The bird flu outbreak in Brazil impacts global trade, as Japan halts poultry imports. Funding cuts cause reduced medical care in at least 70 countries, warns WHO. Novavax's COVID vaccine gains FDA approval for high-risk groups. Former President Biden is diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, sparking health transparency discussions.
In a significant outbreak, Brazil's bird flu cases have drawn global attention, affecting trade as Japan halts poultry imports from key regions. This development showcases the fragility of supply chains amid such outbreaks.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has raised alarms over funding cuts leading to healthcare deficits in 70 countries. Patients are increasingly shouldering rising out-of-pocket expenses, risking further marginalizing of vulnerable populations.
On the vaccine front, the FDA's approval of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, albeit with restrictions, offers new options for those with underlying health conditions. In another health concern, former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis raises questions about his health transparency during his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
