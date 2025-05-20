National Party Breaks Coalition: A New Era for Australia's Conservatives
Australia's National Party has ended its coalition with the Liberal Party due to policy differences over renewable energy. The split follows a significant election loss and underscores internal challenges within the conservative faction as Labor secures its largest-ever majority. New leadership aims to rebuild and address rural-urban divides.
Australia's political landscape has experienced a seismic shift as the National Party officially cut ties with its long-standing coalition partner, the Liberal Party. This decision stems from diverging views on policy, particularly renewable energy, and comes in the wake of a painful electoral defeat.
The May 3 election saw Anthony Albanese's Labor party securing a historic second term with increased support, marking a decisive rejection of conservative policies associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump. As a result, the Liberal Party, now lead by Sussan Ley, must grapple with a greatly reduced presence in the House of Representatives.
Nationals leader David Littleproud reiterated the commitment to protecting rural interests, expressing openness to future coalition talks, but not without commitments unmet by the Liberals. This political rift accentuates the growing urban-rural divide, as regional interests like nuclear power policy remain unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
