Left Menu

National Party Breaks Coalition: A New Era for Australia's Conservatives

Australia's National Party has ended its coalition with the Liberal Party due to policy differences over renewable energy. The split follows a significant election loss and underscores internal challenges within the conservative faction as Labor secures its largest-ever majority. New leadership aims to rebuild and address rural-urban divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:50 IST
National Party Breaks Coalition: A New Era for Australia's Conservatives

Australia's political landscape has experienced a seismic shift as the National Party officially cut ties with its long-standing coalition partner, the Liberal Party. This decision stems from diverging views on policy, particularly renewable energy, and comes in the wake of a painful electoral defeat.

The May 3 election saw Anthony Albanese's Labor party securing a historic second term with increased support, marking a decisive rejection of conservative policies associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump. As a result, the Liberal Party, now lead by Sussan Ley, must grapple with a greatly reduced presence in the House of Representatives.

Nationals leader David Littleproud reiterated the commitment to protecting rural interests, expressing openness to future coalition talks, but not without commitments unmet by the Liberals. This political rift accentuates the growing urban-rural divide, as regional interests like nuclear power policy remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025