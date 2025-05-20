EU's Fresh Sanctions: Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet
The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, targeting nearly 200 ships from the 'shadow fleet' used to transport oil and avoid Western restrictions. These measures include asset freezes and travel bans on officials and companies facilitating this fleet. The UK has introduced similar sanctions.
The European Union has stepped up its sanctions against Russia by targeting almost 200 ships operating within the 'shadow fleet' that discreetly transports oil, skirting Western-imposed restrictions amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
The EU has now targeted nearly 350 ships operated by Russia, implementing asset freezes and travel bans on numerous officials and Russian companies. These sanctions were endorsed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels, aiming at halting the shadow fleet's operations.
On the other hand, the UK unveiled its own set of 100 new sanctions, intended to intensify pressure on the Kremlin by targeting entities supporting Russia's military and energy exports, and further sanctioning 18 more ships carrying Russian oil.
