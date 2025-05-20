Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Brings Attention to Neglect at Jayaprakash Narayan's Birthplace

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:13 IST
Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party founder, made headlines during his visit to Sitab Diara, Bihar, where he discovered Jayaprakash Narayan's birthplace devoid of electricity, sparking outrage.

Kishor lambasted leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, who claim association with the socialist icon, for neglecting this significant site. He revealed that the power was cut off due to unpaid dues.

The political strategist hopes his visit will trigger reforms, drawing parallels with earlier impacts from his tours. Kishor's critique highlights the need for maintaining historical sites, as emphasized by the condition of Narayan's and other landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

