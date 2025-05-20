Prashant Kishor Brings Attention to Neglect at Jayaprakash Narayan's Birthplace

Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party founder, made headlines during his visit to Sitab Diara, Bihar, where he discovered Jayaprakash Narayan's birthplace devoid of electricity, sparking outrage.

Kishor lambasted leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, who claim association with the socialist icon, for neglecting this significant site. He revealed that the power was cut off due to unpaid dues.

The political strategist hopes his visit will trigger reforms, drawing parallels with earlier impacts from his tours. Kishor's critique highlights the need for maintaining historical sites, as emphasized by the condition of Narayan's and other landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)